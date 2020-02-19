THURSDAY, FEB. 20

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, Des Moines; Illinois High School State Wrestling Tournament, Champaign

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton at Davenport Assumption High School, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace vs Maquoketa Valley, 6:30 p.m. at Easton Valley, districts; TBD at Easton Valley, districts, 8 p.m.; Northeast High School at Monticello, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, Des Moines; Illinois High School State Wrestling Tournament, Champaign

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Rockridge, 7 p.m.;

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, Des Moines; Illinois High School State Wrestling Tournament, Champaign

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TBD at Central DeWitt High School, 5 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 24

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maquoketa at Central DeWitt High School, Districts, 8 p.m.

BOWLING

Iowa High School State Bowling Meet, Waterloo

 

