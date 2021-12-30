MONDAY, JAN. 3

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Clinton at North Scott, Big River Bowling, 5 p.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wahlert Catholic at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wahlert Catholic at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.;

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 6 p.m.; Bellevue at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Lisbon at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Morningstar at Unity Christian 5 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 7:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Lisebon at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Morningstar at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Fulton at Bureau Valley, 7 p.m.;

WRESTLING

Camanche at Orion High School, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Lena-Winslow, 5:30 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Milledgeville at Fulton High School,, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Davenport Assumption at Clinton High School, 7 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue High School, 5:30 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue Hiugh School, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Orion High School, 6 p.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Amboy at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central DeWitt at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.;Camanche at Anamosa High School, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Midland High School, 5:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon High Scchool, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Ashton-Franklin Center, 6 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central DeWitt at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Anamosa High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue High School, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Midland High School, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon High School, 7 p.m.;

BOWLING

Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, DeWitt Lanes, 4 p.m.;

SATURDAY, JAN,. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Bettendorf at Clinton High School, Plaza Bowl, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt and Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine, Rose Bowl, 10 a.m.;

SWIMMING

Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 10 a.m.;

WRESTLING

Clinton at Linn-Marr High School, 9 a.m.; Central DeWitt at Morton High School, 9 a.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa Valley, 10 a.m.; Northeast home Invitational, 9 a.m.; Futon at Poo, 9 a.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camanche at West Liberty3:15 p.m.;

BOYS BAKSETBALL

Camanche at West Liberty 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Moline High School, 7 p.m.;

