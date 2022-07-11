Tuesday, July 12
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.;
Wednesday, July 13
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 p.m.;
Thursday, July 14
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.;
Friday, July 15
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.;
Saturday, July 16
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.;
Sunday, July 17
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 2:17 p.m.;
Monday, July 18
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.;
