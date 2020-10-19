Tuesday, Oct. 20
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal: Central DeWitt at Wahlert Cahtolic, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton at Class 4A State Qualifying Meet (at Dubuque Senior), 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche at Class 2A State Qualifying Meet (at Williamsburg), 4 p.m.
Northeast at Class 2A State Qualifying Meet (at Jesup), 4 p.m.
Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Class 1A State Qualifying Meet (at Western Dubuque), 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A Regional Semifinal: Wahlert Catholic/Central DeWitt at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
FOOTBALL
Class 2A playoffs second round: Anamosa at Camanche, 7 p.m.
8-man playoffs second round: Springville at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A playoffs second round: Central DeWitt at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
CROSS COUNTRY
Morrison at Class 1A Rock Island-Alleman Regional, TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.