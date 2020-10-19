Tuesday, Oct. 20

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal: Central DeWitt at Wahlert Cahtolic, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton at Class 4A State Qualifying Meet (at Dubuque Senior), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

CROSS COUNTRY

Camanche at Class 2A State Qualifying Meet (at Williamsburg), 4 p.m.

Northeast at Class 2A State Qualifying Meet (at Jesup), 4 p.m.

Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Class 1A State Qualifying Meet (at Western Dubuque), 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A Regional Semifinal: Wahlert Catholic/Central DeWitt at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

FOOTBALL

Class 2A playoffs second round: Anamosa at Camanche, 7 p.m.

8-man playoffs second round: Springville at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A playoffs second round: Central DeWitt at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

CROSS COUNTRY

Morrison at Class 1A Rock Island-Alleman Regional, TBA

