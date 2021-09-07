TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Central DeWitt High School, Camanche High School, Northeast High School, at Tipton High School, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Springville High School 4:45 p.m.;
GOLF
Clinton High School at Fyre Lake Golf Club, 1 p.m.; Polo at Fulton High School, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Davenport West High School, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton High School at Central DeWitt High School, 6:30 p.m.; Eastland at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Morrison High School at St. Bede/Mendota, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt and Multiple schools at Valley Oaks Golf Course, 10 a.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton High School at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course, 4:40 p.m.; Northeast, Prince of Peace, Camanche at Northeast High School 5 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche High School at Bellevue, 7 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley at Easton Valley 7 p.m.; Central City at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Forreston at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Morrison High School at Monmouth Roseville, 7 p.m.; Unity Christian at Galesburg Christian, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
FOOTBALL
Clinton High School at Central DeWitt High School, 7 p.m.; Camanche High School at Maquoketa High School; Northeast at Durant High School, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Midland 7 p.m.; Du-Pec at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Morrison at Monmouth Roseville, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at North Scott High School, 8:30 a.m, Northeast, Camanche, Easton Valley at Camanche High School Invite, 9 a.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton High School Invitational, 9 a.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Easton Valley, Camanche at Monticello High School, 9 a.m.
