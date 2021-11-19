IN THE AREA
MONDAY, NOV. 22
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Louisa-Muscatine at Camanche, Imperial Lanes, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton at Cambridge High School, 6 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Dakota at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Central DeWitt at Bettendorf, High 6 Bowling Center, 5 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camanche at Monticello High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Cascade High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Calamus-Wheatland High School, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Marquette High School, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at River Ridge Turkey Tournament
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at River Ridge Turkey Tournament
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
HIGH SCHOOL
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton vs Davenport West, Plaza Bowl, 12 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
fulton at River Ridge Turkey Tournament
MONDAY, NOV. 29
HIGH SCHOOL
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Davenport West High School, 7:30 p.m.; Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 7:30;p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar High School, 6:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Central City High School, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6 p.m.; Fulton at Aquin Catholic, 6 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Central Dewitt versus multiple schools at Midland High School, 6 p.m.; Aquin Catholic at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar High School, 8 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Central City High School, 7:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Edgewood-colesburg, 7:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Fulton at Sherrard, 5:30 p.m.;
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Camanche at Bellevue, Horizon Lanes, 4 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lena-Winslow at Fulton High School, 6 p.m;
WRESTLING
Clinton vs multiple schools at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.; Central Dewitt versus multiple schools at Davenport Central High School, 6 p.m.; Multiple Schools at Camanche, 5:30 p.m.; Multiple schools at Northeast High School,, 6 p.m.; Fulton at Oregon High School, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton at Central DeWitt, DeWitt Lanes, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Davenport Assumption High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central Dewitt at Pleasant Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.; Cascade at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley at Prince of Peace High School, 6 p.m.; Starmont at Easton Valley High School, 6p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley at Prince of Peace High School, 7:30 p.m; Starmont at Easton Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Clinton and Fulton at Sterling Invitational, 9:30 a.m. Central DeWitt at West Delaware Invitational, 11 a.m.; Camanche at Wapello Invitational, 10 a.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calamus-Wheatland at Northeast High School, 3 p.m.; Bellevue at Easton Valley, 3 p.m.; Fulton at Forreston High School, 1 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead High School, 3:30 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Northeast High School, 4:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Easton Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Eastland High School 5:30 p.m.;
