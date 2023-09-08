FULTON, Ill. – Downtown Fulton has many motivated people continuing to work on it, and it keeps the small town evolving and changing as years go by.
City administrator Dan Clark is just weeks away from retirement, but he’s been with Fulton for over 20 years in some capacity. In that time, he’s seen the changes happen first hand.
“Downtown has changed tremendously,” Clark says. “I remember when I first came here in the early 2000s, I was fortunate to be a part of the downtown redevelopment group and they’ve done wonderful things.”
Fulton residents like Chuck Dykstra and Larry Russell have headed that group up to help with rejuvenating buildings along Fourth Street.
Fulton is also looking at an infrastructure renovation project that will be bid out next year. This will help improve streets, lighting, electrical, and general infrastructure.
Fulton has some events throughout the year that brings people to the downtown. One of those big events is Dutch Days every spring. Coming up is their Fall Fest, which takes place this year on Oct. 7 and will feature a performance by the Lynn Allen Band. Fall Fest is put on by the Fulton Fun Crew, who also does Totally Tuesdays in Drives Park.
“I think there’s a renewed interest in the shops and food options, just the retail portion,” Karrie Kenney, a volunteer with Fulton Fun Crew, says.
Kenney is one of the forerunners in ensuring downtown is bustling, and it’s showing. She says that over the summer, she saw a tour bus stop by and spend a few hours in downtown and that’s the kind of thing she wants to continue.
“I think we have such a nice hub of retail, dining, and retail attractions,” Kenney says. “None of those are brand new, but I feel like it’s thriving.”
Plus, she’s felt people come together in the efforts. Kenney says she’s felt extra involvement from both the police department and the school district over the last year that’s helped involve more people and create a stronger feel of community.
“The camaraderie our little town has gained over the last 12-18 is doing nothing but getting better,” Kenney said. “I feel like there’s a huge movement that way.”
Of course, there’s always the rich historical side to Fulton. Things like the windmill stand out along the downtown streets. Clark says that there’s always been people in town that truly care about making sure downtown is thriving, it’s just something that needs to be continued.
“I think the volunteer base is dwindling a little bit,” Clark says. “We need people to run those attractions, like the windmill and the cultural center and those kinds of things. We think there’s people who are invested.
“It’s very important. We need those historical attractions up and running. They really are the things that bring people here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.