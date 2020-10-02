News A2

Community A3

Obituaries A4

Weather A4

News A5-6

Meetings and Events A6

Family A7

Sudoku A7

Opinion A8-9

Sports B1-2

Business B3

Public Notices B4

Property Transfers B5

News B6-7

Comics B8-9

Classifieds B10

Inside today

Hyvee

Parade

Tags