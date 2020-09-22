News A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
Weather A4
Family A5
Sudoku A5
Sports A6-7
Classifieds A8
Inside today
Jewel-Osco
Fareway
TV Book
Services for Jean will be 9:00am, Friday at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home - Clinton, with visitation Thursday evening from 4:00-7:00. A full obit will be in Thursday's paper.
Mike Hinrichs, 74, died Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.