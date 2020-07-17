News A2
Weather A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
News A5
Family A6
Sudoku A6
News A7-9
Business A10
Public Notices A11
News A12
Sports B1-2
News B3
Opinion B4
Classifieds B9
Comics B10-11
News B12
Inside today
Hy-Vee
Parade
Helenea M. Graves age 41, of Clinton, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Juliann "Julie" Davis, age 65 of Fulton, died Wednesday, July 15th. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Her obituary will be online at www.papefh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.