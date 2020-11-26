News A2
Lucille B. Schroeder, 97, died November 25, 2020, at Crestridge Care Center, Maquoketa. A family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt and will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
STERLING, IL-Sylvia L. Turnbaugh, 91, died, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling. Arrangements are pending at Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling, IL.
