News A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
Weather A4
News B1
Family B2
Sudoku B2
Opinion B3
Business B4
News B5
Comics B6-7
Classifieds B8
Sports C1-4
Inside today
Clover Hills
William Michael Blinkinsop, 48, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Clinton. Visit Bill's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Betty Chekal, 94 of Clinton passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Park Vista Assisted Living - Camanche. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.