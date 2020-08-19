News A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
Weather A4
News B1
Family B2
Sudoku B2
Opinion B3
Public Notices B4
Business B5
Comics B6-7
News B8
Sports C1-2
Classifieds C3-4
Inside Today
TV Book
Alfred Patrick "Pat" Wild died August 18, 2020 at home. Funeral Mass:10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church in Hanover. Visitation: 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.
GEORGETOWN, Texas [mdash] Donald L. Johnson died August 16, 2020. He was born in Clinton, IA to Carl and Viola Johnson September 12, 1932. Siblings: Lois (Paul) Specht, Shirley (Glen) Gray, Charles Bud (Janet) Johnson, Steve (Kathy) Johnson. Don graduated from Lyons High School in 1949. He w…
