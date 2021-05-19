Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.