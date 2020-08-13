News A2
Bob Peters, 71, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Thursday morning, August 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Monica Green, 87, died August 11, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Visitation is at Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound from 9:00 until Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
