CLINTON [mdash] Bill Holsclaw, 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a future…
Thomas Edward Rastrelli, 73, of Stevenson, Washington, died at home Feb. 12, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held in Clinton after the pandemic.
