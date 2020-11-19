News A2
MESA [mdash] Barbara Cross Bellmore died November 1, 2020 at home in Mesa AZ from cancer. Survivors include her husband Don of Mesa AZ; sons Jon Bowling of Mesa AZ, Michael Bellmore of Houghton MI, Jared Bellmore of Santa Rosa CA; grandchildren Tyler Bowling of Glendale AZ, Cody Bowling of A…
STERLING [mdash] Helen Evelyn (Hartman) Kramer, 95, left this world to enter Heaven on November 11, 2020 at CGH Medical Center after a 6 day battle with Covid-19. Helen was born on December 19, 1924 to Henry and Anna (Traum) Hartman on a farm in rural Thomson. She was one of 17 children. She…
