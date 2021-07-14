News A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
Weather A4
News A5
Family A6
Sudoku A6
Opinion A7
News A8
Sports B1-3
Business B4
Car Care B5
Comics B6-7
Classifieds B8
Inside today
TV Book
Spry
Volodymyr Lyashenko, 75, of Camanche passed on Monday. Funeral Services will be 11:00, Thursday at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church - East Moline. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes - Camanche is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia J. Danielson, 85, of Clinton, Iowa passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
