News A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
Weather A4
News A5-6
Family A8
Sudoku A8
Opinion A9
Sports B1-3
Business B4
News B5-6
Car Care B7
Comics B8-9
Classifieds B10
Inside today
Clover Hills
TV Book
Gennett L. Nelson age 98 of Clinton, died Tuesday April 20, 2021 at her home. Private family graveside service held Monday at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com.
