Timothy Pitts 74 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, died Monday June 7, 2021 at home. Funeral services 11:00 AM Tuesday June 15th at Pape Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 10:00 AM until service at Pape Funeral Home.
Lorna N. Lehmkuhl, 74 of Camanche passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at MercyOne - Clinton. The Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Full obituary will be in Thursdays newspaper.
John had a 10-year cancer battle. He graduated from Clinton High in 1958. Survivors include a daughter Robin Niles {Brad} of Meza Az. and a son Thomas {Sandy} of Denver and a sister Alice Hofer {Ronny}, Camanche.
