Jack Schroeder, 90, died January 3, 2020, at Wheatland Manor. Visitation at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday with Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
James Galusha, 62, Davenport, died Tuesday, December 31st at University of Iowa Hospitals. Graveside services Friday, January 10th 12:00 noon at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorial services 10:30 AM Saturday, January 11th Faith Lutheran Church, Andover.
DAVENPORT [mdash] James P. Bach, 75, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, IA passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Per his wishes there will be no public services and he will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.…
Kathryn "Kay" M. Young, 75, of Clinton passed away December 31, 2019 at her home. Services are scheduled on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, Clinton. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.