News A2
Weather A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
News B1
Family B2
Sudoku B2
Opinion B3
Business B4
News B5
Comics B6-7
News B8
Sports C1-2
Classifieds C3
News C4
TV Book D1-16
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 5:22 pm
Thomas Neill, 82, Clinton, passed away Tuesday, July 14th. Private graveside services are Saturday, July 18th. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Complete obituary in Saturday's paper.
