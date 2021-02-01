News A2
STERLING [mdash] Ann Foley Winter (66) died Monday, January 18 in Rockford, Ill. of massive heart failure. Ann was born on December 26, 1956 in Clinton, IA. to John and Irene (Thomas) Foley. Ann was a 1972 graduate of Clinton High School and a 1975 graduate of Michael Reese school of nursing…
