James Stuit, 77, of Low Moor, passed away Wednesday at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House - Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Dale H. Sebens, 94, of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Rick Temple, of Fulton, IL died Jan. 20, 2021. A public visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, Jan. 28th at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Fulton. Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HANFORD [mdash] Hanford, CA Janet M. Thomson found peace on January 14th 2021. She was born on January 21st, 1955 in Clinton, IA to Ralph and Shirley (Lamont) Thomson. She graduated Clinton High School in 1973. She is survived by her siblings, Greg Thomson (Teresa), Barbara McKone (Robert) a…
