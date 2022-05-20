News A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
Weather A4
News A5
Family A6
Sudoku A6
Opinion A9
News A10
Sports B1-3
News B4
Business B5
News B6-7
Comics B8-9
Classifieds B10
Inside today
Clover Hills
Parade
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 5:19 pm
Jacqueline "Jackie" Chapman Baughman, 75 of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 20th at her home. In following Jackie's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life is being planned. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Lola B. Clary passed away December 4, 2021 at Sarah Harding-Clinton. Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home. Visitation is from 10:00 am until the service time.
Judith C. Temple of Morrison died May 17, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held 4-7 pm, June 6, 2022 at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. For more info see www.bosmarenkes.com
David Krogman, 72 of Bryant, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Windmill Manor in Coralville, IA. Graveside service held at 11 AM Thursday, May 19th at Andover Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home assisting family. Online condolences at www.papefh.com.
