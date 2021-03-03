News A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
Weather A4
News A5-7
Family A8
Sudoku A8
Opinion A9
Sports B1-3
Business B4
Classifieds B5
Public Notices B6
News B7
Comics B8-9
Inside today
TV Book
Ron Jurgersen, 89, died Wednesday, March 4, 2021, at Park Vista, Camanche. Visitation 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with Funeral 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Complete obituary www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
CLINTON [mdash] Earl F. Stuedeman, age 92 of Clinton, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home. In following Earl's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Earl was born in Clinton on March 10, 1928, the son of…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.