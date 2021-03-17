Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.