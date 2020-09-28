News A2
Community A3
Obituaries A4
Weather A4
News A5
Hometown Heroes A6-9
Family A10
Sudoku A10
Opinion A11
Business B4
News B5
Sports B6-7
Comics B8-9
Classifieds B10-11
News B12
Inside today
Camanche Homecoming
Clover Hills
Fareway
Audrey Fullan, 92 of Clinton, passed away Monday, September 28th. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, October 1st at the Pape Funeral Home with services being scheduled for Friday at the funeral home.
Victor Camp, 87, of Elvira, Iowa died, September 25, 2020 in DeWitt, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30-11:00 a.m. with service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church.
