As we enjoy the waning days of summer are you one of those people that look at your glass and ask is it half empty or is it half full? Are you an optimist or pessimist? Do you fear future events or view such as opportunities? Will the U.S. economy experience a soft landing, hard landing, or no landing at all? Glancing at the economic and financial headlines, there is a little something for everyone that will play out over the coming months. A short and likely incomplete list of significant events may give you a short test to determine your temperament.
Job losses can be a primary indicator of a recession. So far initial jobless claims have remained low, job openings plentiful and layoffs limited. A rule of thumb has been that a recession is underway when the 3-month average unemployment rate rises half a percentage point above its minimum in the past year. The low point for unemployment was 3.4% in January and April, implying no recession until the unemployment rate hits 3.9%. We are not there, so the glass is half full.
Credit stress can also be an indicator. For many households and businesses, long term debt was locked into historic low rates over the past decade providing some breathing room. Bank failures in March added some stress, but this is in the rearview mirror. Recent credit downgrades of large banks by Fitch rating service has added some additional stress and rising short term rates have compressed net interest margins at financial institutions. Defaults have been manageable so far while lending standards have been tightening for some months.
The housing market can provide some guidance on the direction of the economy. There has generally been a rebound in housing activity, a few bumps in the monthly data. Higher home mortgage rates have slowed new construction as well as inhibited potential sellers unwilling to give up a low mortgage rate on their existing residence for a higher mortgage rate on a new residence. National price indices have returned to a more moderate pattern.
You may have thought the budget battle in D.C. was resolved with the debt ceiling debate in May. Not the case. The debt ceiling authorized issuance of debt for payment of money already spent, or already authorized by Congress. The Federal fiscal year ends on September 30 and there is a need for a new Federal budget for the year beginning October 1. None of the 12 appropriation bills that fund separate agencies will be finished. This should re-ignite the fight over what programs to fund and in what amount. Congress is on their August recess, returning after Labor Day, leaving only a few weeks before the end of the fiscal year. This leaves open the possibility of an October shutdown, which last occurred in 2018-19 lasting 35 days. There is also the option of a continuing resolution to fund government at current levels until a future date, when this process repeats itself.
A host of developments overseas could have an impact on the U.S. The war in Ukraine continues
with no immediate resolution in sight. The Chinese economy has made headlines in recent weeks as its economy has dramatically slowed, placing severe strains on its real estate market. A very large Chinese real estate firm filed for bankruptcy of its U.S. operations recently and another very large developer has defaulted on loan obligations. The Chinese Central Government has eased interest rates in hopes of stimulating the domestic economy, as the anticipated post-Covid stimulus failed to materialize.
These are just a few items to consider to ascertain the direction of the economy and what type of recession, or any recession, may be in the cards. In the meantime, sit back in the lawn chair, verify whether your glass is half full or in need of a refill, and enjoy the end of the summer.
