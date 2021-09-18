CLINTON — Education is the key to finding the right cannabidiol product, according to Kenny Bechtel, owner of Deep Creek Greenery in Clinton.
Bechtel began selling CBD products about three years ago out of a storefront at 1109 N. Second St. in view of Taco Bell and Dunkin’ Donuts. “It’s been great. I like the location,” said Bechtel.
Bechtel spends time educating new customers so they find the right product for their needs, he said.
“You’ve got to spend 20-30 minutes with them the first time at least,” said Bechtel. “I kind of start out with what they want to use it for.”
According to a 2020 article in a Harvard Medical School publication, CBD is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of the cannabis plant. While CBD is an essential component of medical marijuana, it is derived directly from the hemp plant, which is a cousin of the marijuana plant.
All 50 states have laws legalizing CBD, though the federal government still considers CBD in the same class as marijuana, which is defined as the cannabis plant having more than .3% THC. Hemp is cannabis with less than .3% THC.
THC is the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high, according to the Mayo Clinic. The only CBD product approved by the Food and Drug Administration is a prescription oil called Epidiolex, which is used to treat two types of epilepsy, Mayo Clinic said.
State laws that regulate CBD vary. Mayo Clinic advises talking to a doctor before beginning use of CBD products.
Many of Bechtel’s customers use CBD for aches and pains and nerve damage, he said. Before the pandemic, a lot of his customers were referred by doctors.
“CBDs going to help regulate a lot of stuff,” Bechtel said. CBD might help with aches and pains after a couple of weeks, but with a regular regime, it can make a person feel better overall in a couple of months. People are eating better and sleeping better, Bechtel said.
Bechtel uses it for nerve damage, he said. The first thing you notice is inflammation is gone, said Bechtel. Doctors who want patients off of ibuprofen and other anti-inflammatories may recommend use of CBD.
People don’t build up tolerance to CBD. They can take more if they have a worse day, and back off for better days, Bechtel said.
Bechtel’s customers mostly use topical items, edibles and oils, he said.
Bechtel also sells products that don’t have CBD, such as elderberries, which help with immunity, some essential oils and some beet roots.
Everyone is different, said Bechtel. He can make suggestions, but customers have to find what works best for them individually.
“I’ve been talking it for 13 years now,” said Bechtel. He can make a good guess as to what might help people.
Customers aren’t using CBD for COVID symptoms, said Bechtel. Though some organizations have suggested using CBD with vitamin B12 for COVID, studies don’t exist to support the usage.
Margaret Zimmerman, a certified cannabis nurse, said Deep Creek buys most of its products from companies who grow their own hemp. “I know it’s coming from the true flower,” she said.
“The Key part is education.” said Zimmerman. People need to understand how CBD works in their bodies and how it works with medications they’re using.
Zimmerman tells people they’ll spend $1.50 to $3 a day on a regimen. Deep Creek offers free samples, low costs and discounts to help people get what they need to relieve their symptoms, she said.
It delivers in town for free, meets people curbside, offers free shipping and gives discounts to veterans, Zimmerman said. Some insurance companies allow CBD spending in their flex spending.
More physicians have been receptive to the use of cannabidiol, said Zimmerman. “This is not marijuana,” Zimmerman said. “It’s like taking a vitamin.”
People don’t build up a tolerance to it, and therefore don’t have to increase the dosage. It has .3% THC or less. “You don’t get high.”
Oil is the best way to take CBD, said Zimmerman, but taking CBD in tea is also a good way.
Zimmerman is surprised that Deep Creek has been in its present location for three years, and people still don’t know it’s there.
Vapor City, on Camanche Avenue in Clinton, offers CBD, though vaping products are their main sellers.
“We mostly just sell the tinctures,” said Brett Wilson. The oils are dropped under the tongue to calm anxieties or relieve pain from arthritis. People buy it for their dogs’ pain and anxiety as well, he said.
Many people like the vaporized cannabis, but Iowa can’t sell it, said Wilson.
Vapor City also caries gummies, bath bombs and energy drinks, but they aren’t as popular as the tinctures.
Like other CBD sellers, Vapor City displays the familiar green CBD Sold Here banner in front of its store.
