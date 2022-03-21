The 2022 Clinton High School Hall of Honor Class induction ceremony will be Friday, April 8.
The public is welcome to attend the luncheon and induction speeches starting at 11:30 a.m.
CHS culinary students will prepare and serve the meal. The link for the meal is https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bCamcAzrNw8e5EKPZE-J6Fi5Gi8u0DYYWTYxnSkS5xA/edit?usp=sharing.
Reservations can be made by contacting Deb Deters at 243-9600. Inductees and spouses are guests of the Clinton High School Hall of Honor Committee. The meal cost for other attendees is $14 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.