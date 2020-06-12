Camanche baseball and softball season previews, Halls of Fame making adjustments, Daily Scoreboard
Luella Soenksen Anderson, age 94 of Clinton, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Alverno. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Harry Otto, 56 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will take place next week at the Pape Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.