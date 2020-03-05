Camanche basketball celebrates reading, More on Iowa Top Teams' wins
- State bound: Indians roll Falcons 80-32 for trip to Wells Fargo
- Matyasse pleads guilty in meth case
- Hit-and-run death case proceeds
- Making a difference
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Sheley pleads guilty to meth, weapon offenses
- Buckley proves to be ideal team player in senior year
- Fulton's 37-30 win clinches first regional title since 2001
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Coronavirus is scary but the flu should be on everyone's mind, health official says
