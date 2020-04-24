First round profiles and second round draft picks, Tornow discusses Clinton baseball, NASCAR looking at options
Inside bar
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Evelyn Bonsall passed away at Mercy One Hospital on April 23, 2020. A memorial service in Waterloo, Iowa, will be planned at a later date
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting victim drove car at officer, attorney says
- Dean charged in sexual abuse case
- Clinton County reports first COVID-19 death
- Iowa governor: Tip from Ashton Kutcher led to testing deal
- Virus financially stressing small businesses
- Six more ADM workers test positive for COVID-19, all are recuperating
- Rumors circulate, minors pondering their fates
- School district negotiates purchase of properties to build new school
- Whiteside County confirms five new COVID-19 cases
- Price back to 2 to end college career
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.