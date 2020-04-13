Leon H. Fullick died at his home on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Survivors include his wife Geraldine, brother Ken Fullick, sister Marlyss Fisher, one daughter, one son and a granddaughter. No services are planned.
Richard Allen Peters, “Dick”, 88, died on April 5, 2020 with his incredibly devoted wife (and “partner in crime”) of 64 years, Wanda, by his side at Big Meadows nursing home in Savanna, IL after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
