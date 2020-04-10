Iowa sets adjusted baseball, softball dates, More information on the CHAPY finalists, Virtual racing keeps motorsports ahead
Inside Bar
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Richard Allen Peters, “Dick”, 88, died on April 5, 2020 with his incredibly devoted wife (and “partner in crime”) of 64 years, Wanda, by his side at Big Meadows nursing home in Savanna, IL after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Mary Jane Bock, 84, of Clinton, passed away Friday at Prairie Hills, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Jacob Dau, 38 of Clinton, died Tuesday, April 7th at Mercy One Hospital. Cremations rites will be accorded with a service to be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dies after being shot by police during high-speed chase
- ADM: Clinton plant has four COVID-19 cases
- Mayor asks Clinton residents to wear masks when out in public
- YWCA announces its women of achievement
- Clinton mayor says CPD will enforce governor's proclamation
- Purina and Clinton Humane Society give back to pet owners
- Line for Holly's hot dogs reaches up Second Street
- Gov. Reynolds: This week is critical. Stay home
- Clary's bond request granted
- Whiteside County battling COVID-19 virus head on
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.