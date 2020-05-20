More on AOY finalist Tarah Wehde, Daily Scoreboard, WNBA cutting rosters
Juanita F. Byrns, 92, of Clinton passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Mandy Steinhauer, 45 Clinton, died Tuesday May 19, 2020 at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial service held 1:00 PM on Friday at the Pape Funeral Home. Burial at Springdale Cemetery. Online condolences www.papefh.com.
CLINTON [mdash] He was born to Morris and Alma Voss Petersen in Bryant, Iowa on the Voss Family Farm. Petersen graduated from Charlotte High School in 1952. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was active during the Korean War and served as M.P. in Alaska. Pete…
