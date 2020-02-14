Radio looking for baseball fans, Locals heading to regional skills competition, Weekend sports schedules
- Clinton fire responds to call at ADM
- Herrig named Clinton football coach
- Timken acquisition will bring new jobs to Fulton
- Henderson needs fan votes for national dunk contest
- Nearly 45% of Clinton families meet income guidelines for healthy homes grant
- Fourth Avenue residents frustrated by break-ins, drug use
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Super Bowl was more than a win for the Reynolds family
- Camanche High School Honor Roll announced
- Clinton Fire releases information about Wednesday blaze
