Obituaries Rathje Johnson, Carol Holt, Terry Gerald "Jerry" Gisel Jerry Gisel , 86, died January 5, 2020 at Genesis-East, Davenport. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Schultz Funeral Home with funeral at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Complete obituary www.schultzfuneralhomes.com. Carol Jacobsen Carol Jacobsen, age 83, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at West Wing Place in DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. Johnson, Virginia
