Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 1, 2020 @ 1:05 am
Clinton, Iowa
More Friday basketball scores, Plans to honor Kobe Bryant, Preview for the Iowa-Illinois game
Robert L. Wright 86 of Clinton, died Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at The Alverno. Funeral services scheduled 10:30 AM Saturday, Feb. 8th and visitation Friday Feb. 7th from 4 - 7 PM at Pape Funeral Home.
Mary M. Capion, 90, of Camanche passed away Thursday at Eagle Point Nursing Home. Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the CLINTON Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. See full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Suzanne (Norton) Cruse, 49, of Le Mars, IA, formerly of Clinton, IA, passed away January 29, 2020 in Le Mars. No services. Arrangements with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, IA.
