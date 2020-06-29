Monday and weekend scores a recaps, Teams enter new rankings, Daily Scoreboard
Inside bar
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Becky Sue Emmert, 43, of Clinton, Iowa passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton man charged with two counts of sexual abuse
- Mayor won't sign new property maintenance ordinances
- Trial dates set for man charged with burglaries
- DeWitt man wins $43,000
- City takes title of two abandoned properties
- Clinton County accidents
- Fulton council gives mayor authority to declare state of emergency
- ADM to hike industrial alcohol production
- Ag teacher recognized for 30 years of service
- Clinton County Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.