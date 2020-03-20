Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 2:03 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Arlene Lahann, 96, of Clinton passed away Thursday. A Private Funeral will be held and arrangements for a celebration of life are being planned for the future. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
