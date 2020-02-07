Duane Louis Ploog, 59, of Clinton, Iowa, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his Home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting snellzornig.com.
Roberta Wagner, 87 of Clinton, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 22nd at Immanuel Lutheran Church Clinton. See Roberta's obit at www.papefh.com.
