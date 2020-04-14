MLB cuts executive salaries, Where sports would be this week, Transfer portal causing headaches
April 14, 2020
Leon H. Fullick died at his home on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Survivors include his wife Geraldine, brother Ken Fullick, sister Marlyss Fisher, one daughter, one son and a granddaughter. No services are planned.
Richard Allen Peters, “Dick”, 88, died on April 5, 2020 with his incredibly devoted wife (and “partner in crime”) of 64 years, Wanda, by his side at Big Meadows nursing home in Savanna, IL after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Mary Jane Bock, 84, of Clinton, passed away Friday at Prairie Hills, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
