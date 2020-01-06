Edna "Marie" Jackson, 88, died January 4, 2020. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, Savanna. Burial: Spring Lake Cemetery, Savanna. Visitation: 9:00-11:00 a.m., prior to service at the Church.
CLINTON [mdash] Debra S. Petersen, 67, of Clinton passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at MercyOne - Clinton. Memorial Services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Online cond…
