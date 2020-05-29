Trenkamp rounds out AOY finalists, Minor leaguers cut, Daily Scoreboard
Inside bar
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Tom Dalton, 69, died May 26, 2020 at home. Military Rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with interment at Rock Island National Cemetery. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
CLINTON [mdash] Gerralen L. Crieger, 73 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. According to her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolen…
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton High announces 2020 HOF Class
- Former Clinton man dies after fall along trail in Mount Vernon
- Clary released on bond
- Fulton nursing home confirms COVID-19 outbreak
- Greenwalt vying for sheriff post
- Former Clinton woman is Distinguished Graduate Student
- Athletic associations release Iowa summer sports guidelines
- Rosary reunited with Clinton woman after 70 years
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- CRIME WATCH: Camanche Police Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.