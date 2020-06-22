Monday's sports cancellations, NASCAR rallies around Wallace, Daily Scoreboard
Inside bar
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dr. D. R. "Doc" Schumacher, 95, Clinton, died Friday, June 19th. Private services at 3:00 PM Monday, June 29th at Pape Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will follow from 4:00 to 7:00.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies after tree falls on her in rural Fulton
- Firefighter's widow, injured Clinton firefighter sue in connection with ADM explosion
- Man accused of OWI, attempting to disarm deputy
- Black bear roaming Clinton County
- Firefighter's widow, injured Clinton firefighter sue ADM
- Company sues county, law center construction manager
- Lassen, Behrendt accused of burglaries
- Clinton Police Department embraces police reform law
- Local students named to ISU dean's list
- CORONAVIRUS CONTROVERSY: Amid allegations, Harbor Crest says it followed coronavirus protocol
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.