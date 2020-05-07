Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 7, 2020 @ 8:11 pm
Clinton, Iowa
NFL releases regular season schedules, Earl Thomas involved in altercation, Daily Scoreboard
Janice C. Bannick, 81, of Bettendorf, formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday at the Bettendorf Health Care Center - Bettendorf, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.