The Environmental Protection Agency and Consumer Reports has these tips for hotel guests hoping to avoid issues with bed bugs:
Luggage: When you enter a hotel room for the first time, place your luggage on a raised luggage rack or in the bathroom, which is an unlikely place for bed bugs to hide, while you inspect the room. You may want to pack large plastic trash bags in which to stow your luggage during your stay.
Bedding: Pull back the bed sheets and blankets and check the mattress and box-spring seams for bugs, especially at the head of the bed. Adults, nymphs, and eggs are tiny, but are visible to the naked eye. Look for exoskeletons or “skins” and any dark, rust-colored spots on the bedding. Bed bugs, while tiny, can be seen by the naked eye. The bugs can also be smelled, with an odor sometimes described as a sickening-sweet raspberry smell.
Furniture: Check upholstered furniture within 20 feet of the bed, especially along the fabric seams.
Walls: Because the bugs are typically no larger than the width of a credit card, they may congregate along cracks and seams in headboard, baseboards and wall outlets that are within 20 feet of a bed.
Relocate: If you find signs of bed bugs, ask that you be moved to a new room — preferably in another area of the building. When you get home, tumble-dry your travel clothes in a hot dryer for up to 30 minutes.
Complaints: If you want to file a hotel-related complaint with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, go to: DIA Contact Form. From there, you can write a complaint describing the problem and upload any photos you took to support your complaint.
