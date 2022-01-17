FILE - Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ferentz has disbanded an alumni advisory committee that was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)